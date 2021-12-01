Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE KW opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

