Kevin M. Curley Buys 600 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $19,332.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $627.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 237,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

