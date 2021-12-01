KeyCorp Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $459,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.