Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.04. 303,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$23.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

