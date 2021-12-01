Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
