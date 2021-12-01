Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

