Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kirby reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,679. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after buying an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

