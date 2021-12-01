Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of KBX stock traded down €2.68 ($3.05) on Wednesday, reaching €87.76 ($99.73). The company had a trading volume of 363,190 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €93.06 and its 200 day moving average is €97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a one year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

