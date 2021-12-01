Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

