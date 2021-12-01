Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 854 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.65. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

