Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

