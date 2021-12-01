Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 707 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

