Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 103,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,286,391 shares of company stock worth $33,960,831.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

