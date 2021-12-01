Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,561.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $57,561.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003352 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

