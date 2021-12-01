Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Buys $996,930.00 in Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $996,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

