Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Insider Elly Keinan Purchases 29,150 Shares of Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) insider Elly Keinan purchased 29,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $500,505.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KD opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KD. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

