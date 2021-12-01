La Osa Jorge De Acquires 2,207 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BVH opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

