Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LANC opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

