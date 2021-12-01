Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 91,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.