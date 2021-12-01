LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 9,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,974,000.

