Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NOW opened at $647.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.61 and a 200 day moving average of $598.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

