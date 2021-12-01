Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 313,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after buying an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

