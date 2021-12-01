Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

