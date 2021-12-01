Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

