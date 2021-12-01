Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

