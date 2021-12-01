Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

