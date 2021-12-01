LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.84. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,405 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

