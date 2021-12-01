Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $$109.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. Legrand has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

