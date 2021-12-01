Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $681.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

