Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the October 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 249,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

