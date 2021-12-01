Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

