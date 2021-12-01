Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips Sells 1,840 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,937.74.

On Friday, November 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $55,361.07.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23.

LCUT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.