Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Position Trimmed by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $78,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,612,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,596. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.