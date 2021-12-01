Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,596. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

