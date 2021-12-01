Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Buys 65,895 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00.

LINC opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

