Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Buys 65,895 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00.
LINC opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
