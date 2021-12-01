Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the October 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,763. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

