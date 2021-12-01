Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,842. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lizhi by 6,488.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 155,084 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIZI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.