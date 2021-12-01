Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE:FOUR opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.