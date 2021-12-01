Loop Capital Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $190.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.
DIS opened at $144.90 on Monday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $143.11 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
