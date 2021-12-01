Loop Capital Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $190.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

DIS opened at $144.90 on Monday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $143.11 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

