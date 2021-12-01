Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 157.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 104.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

