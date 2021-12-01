Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.