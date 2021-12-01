Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $548,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

