Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $601,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $214,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.