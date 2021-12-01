Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $636,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 218.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $3,360,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

IPAR stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,934. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.