Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $652,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

