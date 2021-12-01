Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,035 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,518. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

