Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GCP opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

