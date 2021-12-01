Loungers (LON:LGRS) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGRS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Loungers stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.65) on Wednesday. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.16 million and a PE ratio of -25.64.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

