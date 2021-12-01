Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,363 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Lumentum worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 19.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.