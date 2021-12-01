Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in November

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.