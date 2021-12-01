M Jeannine Strandjord Acquires 1,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EEFT opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

